Trump sued by NY apartment tenants alleging years-old rent scheme

NEW YORK: President Trump is now facing a legal challenge from former tenants who say he and his family manipulated the cost of apartment improvements to raise their rents. The group of tenants from rent-regulated apartments that late family patriarch Fred C. Trump once owned are pursuing a class-action lawsuit, alleging a long-running scheme in which a Trump-controlled company, All County Building Supply, artificially adjusted the cost of appliances and other materials to justify raising rents at more than 30 buildings previously owned and managed by the Trumps in Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island.