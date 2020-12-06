Biden officially secures enough electors to become president

WASHINGTON: California certified its presidential election and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House. Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s formal approval of Biden’s win in the state brought his tally of pledged electors so far to 279. That’s just over the 270 threshold for victory. These steps in election are often ignored formalities. But the hidden mechanics of electing a president have drawn new scrutiny this year as Trump continues to deny Biden’s victory and pursuing strategies to overturn the results.