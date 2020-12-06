Niece says ‘cruel and traitorous’ Trump belongs in prison

WASHINGTON: President Trump’s niece says her uncle is “criminal, cruel and traitorous” and belongs in prison after he leaves the White House. Mary Trump, a psychologist, author and outspoken critic of her estranged relative, rejects the notion that putting a former president on trial would deepen the nation’s political divisions. “It’s quite frankly insulting to be told time after time that the American people can handle it and that we just need to move on,” Mary Trump told foreign media in an interview. “If anybody deserves to be prosecuted and tried, it’s Donald,” she added. ”(Otherwise) we just leave ourselves open to somebody who, believe it or not, is even worse than he is.” Asked about her comments, a spokesperson for Trump’s presidential campaign emailed a one-sentence response: “Did she mention she has a book to sell?” Mary Trump, the daughter of the president’s elder brother, announced this week she is writing a follow-up this summer’s scathing bestseller about her uncle, “Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man.” Her new book, “The Reckoning,” from publisher won’t be out until next July. It will trace what she says is America’s collective trauma from its founding on the backs of enslaved Africans to burgeoning economic and mental health impacts of pandemic.