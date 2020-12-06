Man drowns five children

KASUR: Five children drowned when their father threw them in the Jambar Canal near Chakoki Bridge over a domestic dispute on Saturday. Reportedly, accused Ibrahim used to quarrel with his wife over financial issue. Later, the woman went to her parents’ house, which infuriated the accused. On the day of the incident, the accused took his five children, Ahmed, Natasha, Nazia, Zain and Nafisa, to the Jambar Canal and threw all of them in it. Rescue 1122 recovered the bodies of two-year-old Ahmed and six-year-old Natasha. According to reports, the rescue operation was underway.