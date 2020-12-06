Maryam to hold rallies in different parts of city from 7th

LAHORE: To make the PDM’s upcoming Jalsa at the Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13 successful, the PML-N has started mobilising its workers, voters and citizens especially in the provincial metropolis as well as across the province.

In this connection, party’s vice president Maryam Nawaz directed the local leadership to start holding corner meetings in their respective constituencies for mass mobilisation. Party sources said she also discussed the strategy and action plan to make the upcoming event historic.

Insiders said the PML-N leadership discussed all the aspects especially how to deal with mass arrests and blockage of roads. Party insiders said small groups of young party workers were instructed to engage the police and law-enforcing agencies in case of blockage of roads. These youngsters will be fully equipped to handle any extreme situation like tear gas shelling and other mob stopping measures of the police and other law-enforcing agencies.

Meanwhile, Maryam also started holding meetings with party’s parliamentarians to make the Lahore Jalsa a success. Insiders said she recently met female senators and MPs and directed them to bring a large number of women in the rally.

She also expressed anger over the performance of female parliamentarians from being slow or being absent from the meetings, insiders said, adding Maryam clearly told the female parliamentarians and party workers that anyone who will not play an active role in the upcoming rally will have to go home.

She further said she herself was monitoring the December 13 upcoming rally and party tickets for next elections will be given to active members only, insiders said, adding that Maryam directed all woman senators and MPs to be present at the Punjab Assembly hall and each member should bring 100 women with him.

PML-N Rana Mashood said Maryam will start holding rallies in different parts of the city from December 7. He said Maryam will visit three constituencies on December 7.

She will reach MNA Sh Rohail Asghar’s office in NA-128 from Daroghawala via Cup Store GT Road, where PML-N leader Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman will welcome her. He said her next stop will be Shahdara from Cup Store GT Road, where MNA Malik Riaz and MPA Samiullah Khan will receive her.

Rana Mashood said on December 10, Maryam will begin public meetings from Gajju Matta and will end her mass mobilisation drive at the Data Darbar, where she will offer ‘Fateha’.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah while talking to media outside the anti drug court has expressed his determination that PML-N was in the field. “Our resignations are ready and we will submit them when the PDM leadership asks for them,” he announced. He said after his arrest, Prime Minister Imran Khan gave statements against him by putting pressure on all drug dealers in Faisalabad but he did not succeed. He said he did not even smoke and the government tried to show him as a drug seller.

Talking about the death of judge Arshad Malik, he said now Imran will not get another judge like Arshad Malik as no judge was ready to come under his pressure. The NAB was on the verge of retaliation, he added. He said he had already declared all his assets to the FBR.