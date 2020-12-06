No envoy to UAE for third month

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is without an ambassador in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and failed in finding a replacement for former envoy Ghulam Dastgir, who attained superannuation in October this year.

A capital which is strategically one of the most important for the country is without an ambassador for the third consecutive month. Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News here Saturday that Foreign Office couldn’t move a proposal summary for the appointment of an appropriate ambassador to UAE well before the retirement of Ghulam Dastgir, who opted to return home after relinquishing charge in October this year upon reaching retirement age limit. Ghulam Dastgir has done commendable service for the country during his posting in Arab countries as he was Pakistan’s ambassador to Kuwait before getting posting in UAE.

He has good command over Arabic language. Since he wasn’t interested in seeking extension in service, the office concerned was supposed to make a move for the purpose at least a month before his retirement. The sources said Pakistan is facing crisis-like situation with regard to issuance of visas to workers aspiring to visit UAE and unfortunately Indian workers are replacing Pakistanis in that brotherly country where workers from Pakistan could get adjusted but the Foreign Office couldn’t handle the situation perceptively.

Pakistan is among10 countries of the world whose nationals have been denied visa for the time being for the UAE. Pakistan’s embassy is being looked after by charge d’ affairs Imtiaz Feroz Gondal and no replacement has been officially designated and announced for the new envoy as yet.

It is understood that in case a new ambassador is appointed for the UAE even now, it would take a couple of weeks for attaining agreement (host country’s consent) and submitting credentials after moving to the UAE capital. The visa issue is being aggravated on daily basis and the government appears to be helpless in sorting it out. Interestingly, Pakistan’s ambassador to Spain Khayyam Akbar is reaching superannuation age next month. No replacement for him has also yet been moved for that important European capital, sources said. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood wasn’t available for comments regarding the development.