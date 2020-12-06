Property dispute claims two lives

BATKHELA: A woman and her daughter were killed in firing over a property dispute in Sakhakot area in Dargai tehsil in Malakand on Saturday. Assistant Commissioner, Dargai, Mohibullah, said that a man identified as Zor Talab and his son Asghar, residents of Palotal in Sakhakot, had a dispute over a piece of land. The man and his son, he added, first exchanged harsh words and later traded fire, leaving Meena, wife of Zor Talab and daughter Rozeena on the spot.