Haier Pakistan manufactured record 5 lakh refrigerators in 2020

ISLAMABAD: Haier-Pakistan won the confidence of the consumers by manufacturing record 5 lakh refrigerators in 2020, according to a press release, issued here on Saturday.

The sale of products of one of the best home appliances manufacturing companies in the country as well as the world continued throughout the year 2020.

Haier Pakistan Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Javed Afridi congratulated the company management and workers on achieving a big target of manufacturing five lakh refrigerators in one year, at a ceremony at Haier-Ruba Economic Zone. He also thanked Pakistani consumers on the social media as well for selecting the Haier products.

Javed Afridi said that because of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic policies, Pakistani economy was progressing continuously. He hoped Haier Pakistan would set new records of home appliances production in upcoming year 2021.