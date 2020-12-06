ACE in action against land mafia, registers FIRs

LAHORE: In a vigorous drive against land mafia backed by influential political leaders of PML-N Rana Mubasher, sitting member of the National Assembly, and two ex-MPAs, Waheed Gul and Malik Saif ul Malook, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has registered four cases for incurring loss of billions of rupees to public exchequer.

The move was taken after DC Lahore sent four different references to DG ACE pleading for criminal proceedings against all those involved in the massive land grab. Saif ul Malook Khokhar had been illegally occupying over 80 Kanals of ownerless property by preparing fake heirs and getting it transferred to his front men UC Chairmen Mobeen Dawood, Afzal Khan and Mubashar in connivance with concerned revenue officials.

The said property originally belonged to a Parsi Dinshaje family who had expired in 1918 but it was fraudulently taken over by front men of Saif ul Malook Khokhar in 2015 by showing fake heirs. Now, the property has been declared Nazool land and will be retrieved from illegal occupants and Tawan will be ensured. Similarly, Mr Waheed Gul had got constructed illegal marquees in the Harbanspura, Lahore on state land through his front man Tariq causing billions of rupees loss to state exchequer. While Mr Boota, a front man of Rana Mubashar had grabbed over 64 Kanals of state land worth billions of rupees in the Cantt area. Commenting on the matter, DG ACE Gohar Nafees said that instant action will be taken against all those involved and raids are being conducted to arrest the culprits to recover the state land.