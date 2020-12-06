PN chief meets Turkish naval fleet commander

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, who is on an official visit to Turkey, called on Commander Turkish Fleet Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu at Fleet Headquarters, Golcuk and visited naval shipyards.

Upon arrival at Turkish Fleet Headquarters Golcuk Naval Base, the Naval Chief was received by Commander Turkish Fleet, Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu.

The admiral was given comprehensive briefing regarding Turkish Fleet Command.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also called on Golcuk Naval Shipyard Commander, Rear Admiral (LH) Mustafa Saygili and Istanbul Naval Shipyard Commander, Rear Admiral (LH) Erdinc Yetkin

separately and visited both the shipyards, where he was briefed about under construction Pakistan Navy Milgem projects.

Later, Naval Chief called on CEO ASFAT, Esad Akgun and was apprised about developing capabilities & capacities of military factories and shipyards.

It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further enhance and expand naval collaboration and defence ties between the two countries in general and both navies in particular.