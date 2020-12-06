SC to hear Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s review petition on 8th

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Saturday fixed Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition seeking an additional review of the ruling on the presidential reference filed against him on December 08.

A six-member bench led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed would hear the review petition, Geo News reported. The SC judge has sought review and removal of paragraph 2 to 11 of the June 19 verdict.

Justice Faez Isa has accused a number of Prime Minister Imran Khan's aides of possessing properties abroad and also sought live telecast of court proceedings.

The petition stated that the ruling party PTI and its coalition partner MQM demanded Justice Faez Isa's removal from office following the SC judgement in a case pertaining to 2017's Faizabad sit-in. In the petition, the judge has contended that government officials have launched a "propaganda" campaign against him and his family members.

The judge expressed concern that a Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) report was leaked to the media, stressing that the report was not provided to him or his wife. The FBR report, much like the reference against him, was leaked to the media for misleading propaganda, the judge alleged.