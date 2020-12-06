GHALLANAI: The students of schools and colleges on Saturday blocked the Bajaur-Peshawar road to protest the non-availability of internet facility in their areas in Mohmand district.Â

The students of various schools and colleges gathered at Kamali, Halimzai, Ghazi Baig and other areas and blocked the Bajaur-Peshawar road for vehicular traffic to press the government for providing internet facility for online classes. The protesting students said that the government had closed down their educational institutions but it had not made any arrangements for the provision of internet facility. They demanded the government to provide internet facility so they could continue their education online.