PM won hearts by ensuring transparency: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan won hearts of people by giving them access to transparency and redressal of their grievances.

The minister tweeted that the Pakistan Citizen Portal, which connects people to public institutions, is a gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the nation.

“Any citizen can take up his/her issue with the concerned department without visiting the offices. Imran Khan won the hearts of the people by giving them access to transparency and redressal of grievances,” he noted.

Empowering the people is the goal of Prime Minister Imran Khan and for the first time in history, he noted, 170,000 Pakistanis are registered on overseas portals.

“For the first time, they have the facility to solve their problems at home. Prime minister himself oversees the processing of petitions and grievances,” Shibli Faraz said.