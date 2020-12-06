10 Pattoki judges go on leave as lawyer insulted female judge

KASUR: Ten judges of Tehsil Pattoki on Saturday went on leave in protest after Bar Association Pattoki President Mudassar Naeem Bhatti insulted a female judge.

Bhatti insulted the judge, Mah Jabeen, posted in Tehsil Courts, Pattoki, and used vulgar language in her court, following which the 10 judges posted in Pattoki expressed solidarity with the female judge and went on leave. An additional sessions judge submitted a report to the LHC registrar, the district and sessions judge and the PBC in which it was reported that the incident is stored in the CCTV video. Pattoki DSP Akram Khan also confirmed the incident.

Later, a meeting among senior lawyers including District Bar Association President Mehr Saleem and the judges under the chairmanship of District and Sessions Judge Jazeela Aslam was held, which continued till evening and condemned the incident.