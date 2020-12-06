close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
SA
Sardar Akhtar
December 6, 2020

Man nabbed for torturing minor maid

Top Story

SA
Sardar Akhtar
December 6, 2020

FAISALABAD: Madina Town Police have arrested Rana Munir Ahmed, a resident of Madina Town after registering a case against him and his spouse on the charge of publicly beating a minor maid. The couple was brutally torturing the girl Saturday and the neighbours stopped them from beating her.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the police to provide justice to the maid who belongs to Sahiwal and was employed by accused Rana Munir Ahmed.

Latest News

More From Top Story