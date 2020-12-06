Man nabbed for torturing minor maid

FAISALABAD: Madina Town Police have arrested Rana Munir Ahmed, a resident of Madina Town after registering a case against him and his spouse on the charge of publicly beating a minor maid. The couple was brutally torturing the girl Saturday and the neighbours stopped them from beating her.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the police to provide justice to the maid who belongs to Sahiwal and was employed by accused Rana Munir Ahmed.