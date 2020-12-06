Five CNG stations sealed in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Saturday sealed five compressed natural gas (CNG) stations for supplying gas to motorists during ‘loadshedding’ period.

Assistant Commissioner Usman Jadoon raided the CNG stations during the loadshedding period and sealed three of them to supply the gas to motorists.

The AC also warned owners of other filling stations to strictly follow the seven hours a day loadshedding schedule issued by the district administration to ensure the natural gas supply to domestic consumers in the district.

He told reporters that the decision to close the CNG stations was taken to provide relief to the domestic consumers.

“We have made it clear to all CNG stations in the district to strictly follow the loadshedding schedule, otherwise, not only facilities would be sealed but heavy fines would also be imposed on managements,” he added.