7 killed, 12 injured in Nowshera road accident

NOWSHERA: Seven persons, including a woman and a child, were killed and 12 others sustained injuries when a passenger coach and a trailer collided head on in Darwazgai area on Nizampur-Kohat road in Nowshera district on Saturday.

Three of the injured were stated to be in a critical condition. Saqib, who was helper of the coach and sustained slight injuries, told the police that they were taking passengers from Nowshera to Nizampur when a trailer coming from the opposite direction hit their coach in Darwazgai area on Nizampur-Kohat road.

He claimed that the trailer was loaded with cement bags and was overtaking wrongly due to which the accident occurred.

Seven persons identified as Awaisur Rahman, Gul Faraz and his namesake, Abdul Shakoor, Badam Khan and a woman named Shadpari and a child Hayat Umar were killed on the spot.

The injured included Noor Shad, Abdur Razaq, Waqar Ahmad, Nauman Khan, Naz, widow of Fayyaz and Bolour Khan while names of the other injured could not be ascertained.

Soon after the accident, the locals and the teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and started rescue activities.

They shifted the injured and dead to the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera.

Eyewitnesses said that the accident was so severe that the body of the passenger coach was cut with blades so the rescuers were able to rescue the injured and retrieve the dead.

A large number of people thronged the Qazi Medical Complex to inquire after the health of their near and dear ones.

The bodies were later handed over to the relatives after postmortem. The police have registered a case and arrested the driver of the trailer.