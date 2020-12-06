Girl gunned down in capital

ISLAMABAD: A teenage girl was gunned after she was kidnapped by two bike riding gunmen near Fazaiya Colony at Islamabad Expressway Saturday, police said.

The police have arrested one of the gunmen, while the other managed to escape from the scene. The accused forced the parents of the girl and demanded her hand, but they refused to accept his demand.

Consequently, the accused picked her up at gun point along with his side and shot dead. They threw her dead body on the road and escaped from the site. However, one of them was arrested from a hideout.