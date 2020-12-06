Tributes paid to Major Akram for supreme sacrifice in 1971

ISLAMABAD: Rich tributes were paid to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) for his supreme sacrifice on his 49th anniversary observed on Saturday.

Displaying valour against all odds, Major Akram heroically repulsed several attacks, inflicting heavy losses on enemy during the Battle of Hilli in December, 1971.

"Such an exemplary courage is hallmark of defenders of motherland," DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said.

ISPR also paid homage to the brave son of soil, while wreath laying ceremony was held at monument of Shaheed at Jhelum. Floral wreath was laid on behalf of Chief of Army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.