Corona situation under control in Swat: official

MINGORA: Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza Aslam has said that the Corona epidemic in Swat was under control as people were cooperating in the implementation of the SOPs.

“Winter tourism is also on the rise this year. Corona outbreak rates are low in Swat but through the media, I appeal to the public to adhere to implementation of SOPs wherever they go,” he said while briefing the media in Saidu Sharif yesterday.

Explaining the figures, the deputy commissioner said the district administration had conducted 18,351 inspections in the last three months and imposed fines of Rs1.0 million for repeated violations of SOPs.

Saqib Raza Aslam said that a new and organised campaign for public awareness and implementation of SOPs is being initiated.

“This week, the district administration is taking special steps to keep Swat’s economy afloat despite the epidemic,” he added.

During the brief, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Akram Shah said that the rate of corona outbreak in rural and hilly areas was almost non-existent and the virus was present in urban and densely populated areas. He said that most active cases were in Gulkada, Odigram, Shamozai, Nawan Kalay and Kuza Bandai areas.

He said that 32357 samples have been collected from the entire district, out of which 3366 cases were positive while 589 results are yet to come. There are 71 patients in the district, he added.

He said that it is encouraging that no patient has been shifted to a ventilator in Swat district so far. Dr Ikram Shah said that 8373 samples have been collected from educational institutions while 3336 samples have been collected from high risk areas so far.

He said the number of positive cases in educational institutions is very low, which is only 46. He said tough implementation is needed in bus stations, markets and hotels.

Dr Akram Shah said that so far, 229 health workers have been affected by corona, which includes mostly paramedics.

Responding to a question, the DC said that the performance of educational institutions was exemplary and they were ensuring implementation of SOPs, due to which the corona positive rate in schools was low.