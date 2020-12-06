Over 270 occupants asked to vacate WWB quarters

HARIPUR: The authorities have issued notices to people living in colonies of the Workers Welfare Board in the district to vacate the quarters within 10 days, official sources said here on Saturday.

Sources said that there were over 1,100 residential quarters in the four residential colonies of WWB in Haripur. They said more than 270 were initially found occupying the quarters even though they weren’t entitled to an official quarter that is meant for industrial workers.

The sources said that the illegal occupants, pointed out during the inquiry following complaints from the workers, were those who allegedly got allotted the quarters with the help of WWB officials and the support of influential industrialists.

Last year, the secretary Workers Welfare Board had written to the deputy commissioner Haripur for support to get the quarters vacated. The deputy commissioner had formed a five-member committee comprising a representative from Industrialists Association, Labour Union and WWB officials and headed by the additional deputy commissioner.

During the first phase, the committee found more than 54 illegal occupants and served them with notices but they moved the court against the decision. The local court rejected their petition. Half of them had moved out of the residential quarters after the court decision but 15 continued to live there, forcing the committee to seal their quarters with the help of local police.

For the second phase, the committee issued notices to more than 270 illegal occupants giving them 10 days for voluntarily vacating the quarters, the sources said.

When approached for comments, Malik Qamar Hayat, president Hazara Labour Federation and member of the committee, confirmed that 15 illegal occupants had been evicted from the quarters with the help of the police without any resistance and another 270 illegal occupants have been asked to voluntarily vacate the residential units.

Commenting on the operation against illegal occupants of WWB in Haripur, the district president of PTI’s Labour Wing Tahir Amin lauded the steps and said that the operation would help the genuinely deserving industrial workers to move to the official quarters, which were originally meant for them.

He accused the officials of WWB of deliberately depriving the deserving workers of the facility of official residences and being hand-in-glove with illegal occupants.

He demanded that during the re-allotment process of the vacated quarters, the WWB must observe rules and merit and complete the process with the approval of the same committee that was entrusted the task of reclaiming the illegally occupied residential units.