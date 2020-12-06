Online learning

With the arrival of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government decided to close all educational institutions and instructed them to move to distance learning. Unfortunately, in countries like Pakistan, online classes are no substitute for the physical classroom due to various factors like low internet connectivity and power loadshedding. For uninterrupted online classes, a high-speed internet connection is a must. In many backward areas of Pakistan, especially in Balochistan and Sindh, residents are deprived of the facility of the internet. Those areas that do have internet services face the problem of electric loadshedding. Without these two essential things, how can students take online classes? Before taking such decisions, the government should have thought about these backward areas as well. Students who are financially strong are taking online classes without any problems. On the other hand, unprivileged students are facing difficulties. The government should either end online classes or ensure that all areas have a strong internet connection. The government can also consider conducting on-campus classes. To contain the spread of the virus, a limited amount of students should be called every day.

Muzaffar Khoso

Sukkur