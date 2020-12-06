Long heatwave

The UN has warned that, despite efforts, the world has been unable to stop global warming and the year 2020 could prove to be one of the three warmest ever recorded. The warmest year on record so far has been 2016 and the six years from 2015 to 2020 are the hottest years since record began to be maintained in 1850. The details provided in the State of the Global Climate for 2020 are alarming in that they make it clear that climate change is continuing and even the slowdown in human activity created by the Covid-19 pandemic did not bring any real change in carbon emissions. Carbon emissions, which are a key factor in global warming, last for an extremely long time in the atmosphere.

There is a challenge ahead for the world. The 2015 Paris Agreement of climate change called for global warming to be capped at 2 degrees Celsius above the level recorded from 1850 to 1900. Experts say this is proving difficult. The average global temperature in 2020 is set to be about 1.2 centigrade above the pre-industrial levels. Global warming is affecting lives all over the world. We have seen glacial melts causing flooding and changes in agricultural patterns witnessed in our country as well as other parts of the world. In addition, vast fires have devastated parts of Australia, Siberia, the West Coast of the US and South America in some cases burning down homes. Greenhouse emissions have hit record levels and, while these factors change our lives, too few people are aware of what can be done to solve the problem.

A solution is not easy as sea levels continue to rise and hurricanes develop in oceans. It will need a united effort by the globe, and particularly developed countries, to move towards a solution and find a way to lower the climate. The temperatures being recorded around the world are already the highest ever seen. This means a devastating impact on ecological systems and patterns of human life. A dedicated attempt to pull ourselves back from the brink of disaster would have to be made. We have left this very late. There is now very little time to lose. Greenhouse emissions have to be controlled by reducing emissions from industries, from vehicles and from other sources. A strategy led by the developed countries which produce the largest emissions must be developed and put into action. Otherwise, we will not be able to ward off a crisis that could overwhelm us all and leave us helpless as global warming continues without any check.