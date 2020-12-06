close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
December 6, 2020

Starmer self-isolates after staff member tests Covid positive

December 6, 2020

LONDON: Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating after a member of his private office staff tested positive for coronavirus. A spokesman for the Labour leader said that he had not shown any symptoms of the disease but would be working from home in line with government regulations.

"This afternoon, Keir Starmer was advised to self-isolate after a member of his private office staff tested positive for the coronavirus," the spokesman said.

"Keir is well and not showing any symptoms. He will now be working from home." It is understood Sir Keir will stay at home until December 16 – 14 days after he last came into contact with the staff member concerned last Tuesday.

