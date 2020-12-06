Covid SOPs ‘compliance week’ starts as active infections top 52,000

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The government’s “Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance week” began on Saturday as Pakistan’s active infections raced past 52,000 — with the national test positivity ratio hovering near 8 per cent.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, provinces have been asked to support the federal government’s efforts to effectively implement its strategies to contain the coronavirus and protect its citizens from the disease this week.

Local administrations and citizens have also been asked to “rigorously observe” corona compliance week in their respective cities. The move came as the nation’s active infections reached 52,359 after 3,119 more people tested positive for the virus in the 24-hour-period leading to Saturday, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data. Forty-four patients, 43 of whom were under treatment in hospital, died in the same period.

At least 3,001 Covid patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 2,441 of which were critical, while 309 were on ventilators. In Punjab, Lahore had the most patients on ventilators, with 84, followed by 45 in Multan, 20 in Rawalpindi and three in Faisalabad. In Sindh, there were 73 patients on ventilators in Karachi. In KP, 45 patients were on ventilators in Peshawar.

There was no patient on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. There were 39 patients on ventilators in the Islamabad Capital Territory. It came as the national Covid positivity ratio continued to surge, as NCOC data showed it was recorded 7.59 per cent. The highest positivity ratio was observed in Abbottabad which was 17.57 per cent, followed by Rawalpindi 15.26 per cent and Karachi 14.31 per cent and Hyderabad 12.13 per cent.

The positivity ratio in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 11.24 per cent, Balochistan 10.46 per cent, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 3.92 per cent, Islamabad 5.27 per cent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 9.68 per cent, Punjab 4.15 per cent and Sindh 10.74 per cent.

It also mentioned a breakdown of cities province-wise. In Punjab, Lahore had 6.5 per cent, Rawalpindi 15.26 per cent, Faisalabad 2.07 per cent, Multan 2.06 per cent and Gujranwala 0.44 per cent. In Sindh, Karachi had 14.31 per cent and Hyderabad 12.13 per cent, while in KP, Peshawar had 10.63 per cent, Abbottabad 17.57 per cent and Swat had 4.31 per cent. In Balochistan, Quetta had 6.42 per cent. In AJK, Mirpur had 5.77 per cent positivity ratio, Muzaffarabad 10.61 per cent, while in GB, Gilgit had 5.10 per cent.