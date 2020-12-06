Man charged with murdering two women in 1987

LONDON: A 66-year-old man will appear in crown court charged with the murders of two women in Kent more than three decades ago.

David Fuller, from Heathfield, East Sussex, is charged over the deaths of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987. He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday dressed in a grey jumper, white T-shirt and grey trousers. He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a hearing lasting less than five minutes. Fuller did not give pleas to the charges as he stood in the dock.

He is being held in custody and is due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday. Shop manager Ms Knell, 25, was found sexually assaulted and beaten to death in her ground-floor bedsit in Guildford Road, Tunbridge Wells, on June 23, 1987 after failing to turn up for work. The court heard the cause of death was compression of the neck and a haemorrhage.

Ms Pierce, 20, also from Tunbridge Wells, was attacked five months later outside her home in Grosvenor Park. She had last been seen at about midnight on November 24 when she was dropped off by a taxi at her home. Screams were heard outside the house and her body was found by a farm worker in a drainage ditch 40 miles away on Romney Marsh on December 15. Ms Pierce’s cause of death was strangulation and close head injury, the court heard.