Transporters urged to follow corona SOPs

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport and Mass Transit Department has devised a new mechanism to ensure strict implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in public transport after unabated violations by the travelers.

As part of stringent measures to contain corona spread, government implementing agencies would hold meetings for effective coordination and to further strengthen the implementation mechanism.

Secretaries of Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) would hold meetings and negotiations with transporters to sensitise them on existing situation and the consequences if SOPs are not followed.

Deputy Commissioners would also ensure maximum utilisation of resources to control corona and constitute teams at district level for monitoring notified SOPs. Strict action would be taken against transporters found guilty of violations.

Firstly, their vehicles would be impounded and in case of second violation their route permit would be cancelled.

Transport terminal would be sealed over first violation while license of transporters would be cancelled over violation of SOPs for the second time.

Focus would be given to areas where transport movement is high like divisional headquarters and no one would be allowed to travel without wearing mask.

RTA would also share date regarding implementation of SOPs on daily basis.Round the clock monitoring of transport terminals would be ensured as majority of violations have observed after end of official timing of authorities being tasked to implement SOPs.