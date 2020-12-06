KP to introduce digital payment system

PESHAWAR: On the directives of Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Zia Ullah Bangash, the department has started work to introduce digital payment system in the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was rapidly moving towards digitalization as per Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Digital Pakistan vision and rapidly promoting the technology sector in the province.

KP would introduce a digital payment system in the province by June 2021, Bangash said.

Moreover, he shared it was necessary to introduce a digital payment system for the betterment of the national economy. “We will digitize and simplify payment systems for businesses,” Bangash concluded.