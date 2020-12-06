Coronavirus claims five more lives in KP

PESHAWAR: Five more people died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday and 537 others tested positive for the viral infection in the province.

With the five fatalities, the number of deaths from the fatal disease has reached 1404 and positive cases to 49220 in the province.

Four of the five people died in Peshawar and one in Kohat. Peshawar has so far lost 675 lives to the fast-transmitting viral infection, more than any other district in the province. Abbottabad with 105 human losses is second to Peshawar and Swat with 104 deaths is third.

Of 537 positive cases, Peshawar recorded 267 cases, Haripur 58, Kohat 36, Nowshera 34, Lower Dir 30, Lakki Marwat 21, Dera Ismail Khan 21, Mardan 13, Malakand district 12, Hangu 10, Bajuar 9, and Swat and Chitral Upper reported 7 each.

Meanwhile, the residents of Gulberg town in Peshawar have accused the Peshawar district administration of exposing them to more dangerous situations by blocking the main road from Peshawar Cantonment for them.

According to the residents, after some positive cases were reported from Gulberg, the district administration, instead of taking other measures to control the virus, blocked the main road and forced them to use one route for entry and exit of the area.