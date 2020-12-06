Iran ex-VP for women says she will appeal jail sentence

TEHRAN: A former vice-president to Iran’s Hassan Rouhani says she intends to appeal a prison sentence handed to her on Saturday, the ISNA news agency said.

That came after reports she had been accused of handing classified information to foreign parties.

“I received the sentence this morning, but it’s a preliminary verdict,” Shahindokht Molaverdi told ISNA.

“There is a 20-day window for reconsideration and I will certainly appeal.” She did not elaborate on her sentence.

Molaverdi served as Rouhani’s vice-president for women’s affairs for four years and was replaced by Masoumeh Ebtekar in 2017.

She continued as Rouhani’s “special aide on civil rights affairs” for the next year, before retiring.