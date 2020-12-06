US ends China-funded exchange programmes

WASHINGTON: The US State Department said on Friday it was terminating five Chinese-funded exchange programs with the United States, calling them propaganda tools for Beijing.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that these programmes, conducted under a US law called the MECEA that permits American government employees to travel using foreign government funds, were “disguised as ‘cultural exchanges.’” “While other programmes funded under the auspices of the MECEA are mutually beneficial, the five programs in question are fully funded and operated by the PRC government.