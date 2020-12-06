Zimbabwe opposition VP released on bail after assault charge

HARARE: Zimbabwean police briefly detained a former finance minister and top opposition official late Friday on a charge of assaulting a Russian national last month, his party’s spokeswoman said on Saturday.

Tendai Biti, 53, was freed on $10,000 bail after a night behind bars, after having been charged with assault. Provincial head magistrate in Harare, Vongai Muchuchuti, set his case to January 18 for trial.

The charge against Biti, a lawmaker who is vice-president of Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance, arise out of an alleged incident following November 30 a court hearing.

Biti, who is a qualified lawyer, was involved in litigation, representing a client in the Harare Airport Road scandal, Tatiana Aleshina, a Russian national was said to be constantly whispering information to the prosecution.

Biti voiced a complaint to the magistrate about Aleshina’s conduct.

“After the court hearing, Aleshina confronted honourable Biti threatening that he should not mention his name,” MDC spokeswoman Fadzai Mahere told AFP, adding that she then filed a police report.

He was arrested and detained when he went to the police to clear his name, Mahere added.

“Biti’s only crime is unearthing the corruption scandal concerning the Harare Airport Road land deal involving the complainant, Aleshina and businessmen linked to (President) Emmerson Mnangagwa.”