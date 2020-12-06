Ukraine renews anti-graft law after uproar

KIEV: Ukrainian lawmakers have renewed an anti-corruption law that was part of a number of bills blocked by the constitutional court, sparking an uproar in the ex-Soviet country.

In late October Ukraine’s constitutional court ruled that a batch of anti-graft laws including on free public access to officials’ declarations were unconstitutional.

The move was sharply denounced by anti-corruption campaigners and Ukraine’s Western backers.

It was also criticised by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who described the move as a “devastating” blow, and called on lawmakers to prepare bills to restore the legislation.

Ukraine’s parliament late on Friday voted to reinstate a law that bans listing false information on state officials’ asset declarations.

The majority of the votes for the law came from lawmakers representing Zelensky’s Servant of the People party.

The legislation, which is expected to be signed into law by Zelensky, would carry penalties of up to two years of “restriction of freedom” for officials whose declared assets differ from their true amount by more than 8.4 million hryvnia ($300,000).

But the new law came under fire as not strict enough, as the previous legislation envisaged up to two years in jail if the declared assets differ from the true ones by 500,000 hryvnia ($18,000).

“The new law destroys the effective system of control over the property of officials,” Vitaliy Shabunin, the head of the non-profit Anti-Corruption Action Centre, told AFP.

In Ukraine, “restriction of freedom” means detention in special centres with quite lax conditions that allow inmates to use their mobile phones and even temporarily leave the facility with the approval of its administration. Zelensky, a 42-year-old former comedian, came to power last year pledging sweeping political change and to root out corruption.