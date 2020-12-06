close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 6, 2020

Vessel attacked off Yemen coast

World

AFP
December 6, 2020

DUBAI: A vessel was attacked off the coast of war-torn Yemen, a UK-based maritime organisation said on Saturday, days after an explosion rocked an oil tanker docked at a Saudi port.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), citing reports from ships in the vicinity, said it was aware of an attack late Friday against a merchant vessel, without giving further details. It later released a statement the incident was over. “Incident is now complete. Vessel and crew are safe.”

Latest News

More From World