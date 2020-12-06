Vessel attacked off Yemen coast

DUBAI: A vessel was attacked off the coast of war-torn Yemen, a UK-based maritime organisation said on Saturday, days after an explosion rocked an oil tanker docked at a Saudi port.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), citing reports from ships in the vicinity, said it was aware of an attack late Friday against a merchant vessel, without giving further details. It later released a statement the incident was over. “Incident is now complete. Vessel and crew are safe.”