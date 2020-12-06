close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
AFP
December 6, 2020

Mly officer elected head of Mali’s interim govt

World

AFP
December 6, 2020

BAMAKO: Mali’s interim legislature on Saturday elected Colonel Malick Diaw, a member of the military junta that toppled president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August, as its president.

The 121-seat body known as the National Transition Council was meeting for its inaugural session in the capital Bamako, and is a key part of the post-coup interim government apparatus in Mali. Young army officers in the conflict-ridden Sahel state toppled president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on August 18 after weeks of anti-government protests.

