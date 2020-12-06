Cavendish extends career with Quick-Step return

PARIS: British sprint specialist Mark Cavendish has signed a one-year deal to return to Deceuninck-Quick-Step, the World Tour team announced on Saturday.

Cycling great Cavendish, 35, will be racing alongside Tour de France green points jersey holder Sam Bennett after securing a reunion with the team where he scored 44 victories between 2013 and 2015.

The Manxman is revered as possibly the best pure sprinter in history, with 30 Tour de France stage wins and 15 in the Giro d’Italia, plus a world road race title.

Cavendish spent 2020 with Team Bahrain-McLaren but struggled to make a major impact as the coronavirus pandemic ripped the schedule apart.

He appeared to face an uncertain future in a difficult contract market.

“I can’t explain how delighted I am to be joining Deceuninck-Quick-Step,” said Cavendish, who is four stage wins adrift of Eddy Merckx’s all-time Tour de France record.

“I have never hidden my affection for my time with the team and to me this genuinely feels like I am coming home.