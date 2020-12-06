Shafiq re-elected as handball body chief for another four years

KARACHI: Muhammad Shafiq was on Saturday re-elected unanimously as president of Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) for the next four years.

Shafiq is also the secretary of Asian Handball Federation (AHF).

The elections were held during the elective General Council meeting of the PHF at Misaq-ul-Mall Plaza, Faisalabad.

The representatives of Army, WAPDA, Railways, Police, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Punjab, Balochistan, KP, Islamabad, Pakistan Women Handball Association, Handball Referees Association of Pakistan and Athletes Commission attended the meeting.

Muhammad Azam Dar from Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Muhammad Jehangir from Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) attended the meeting as observers.

The revised schedule of activities was also discussed and decided.

The National Inter-Department Beach Handball championship will be organised by Police from February 25-27 at Faisalabad.

National WheelChair Handball Championship will be organised by Punjab from March 2-5 at Faisalabad.

The National Women Championship will be organised by KP from March 20-24 at Mardan.

It was also decided that the Afghanistan women handball team will be invited to participate in the National Women Championship. National Inter School/Youth Handball Championship will be organised by Balochistan from June 2-5 at Quetta.

The participation of Pakistan Youth Beach Handball team in the Asian Youth Beach Handball Championship to be held from February 1-8 in Bangkok is subject to funding by the government.

Office-bearers: Muhammad Shafiq (President), Javed Iqbal (Secretary General).

Vice-Presidents: Amna Tanvir, Athar Ismail Amjad, Lt Col Ahmad Ali Khan, Muhammad Aamir, Bahr-e-Karam.

Associate Secretaries: Mrs Saqlain Kausar, Sohaib Shafiq, Sohail Ahmad Khan; Mohammad Hanif (treasurer).

The executive committee will be composed of the representatives of Railways, HEC, Islamabad, Women Association, and Athletes.