Northern down Southern Punjab to reach summit

KARACHI: Northern jumped to the summit when they downed Southern Punjab by six wickets on the fourth and final day of their sixth round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at UBL Sports Complex on Saturday.

Set to score 200, Northern achieved the target in the 42nd over after losing four wickets.

After losing Sarmad Bhatti (0) early, Nasir Nawaz (68) and Umar Amin (65*) shared 97 for the second wicket stand to make the chase easier for Northern.

Nasir struck nine fours and two sixes in his solid 80-ball knock.

Umar Amin was also involved in an 81-run fifth wicket unbroken partnership with discarded international Hammad Azam, who chipped in with a fine 53 not out. Hammad hammered ten fours in his valuable 48-ball knock.

Umar Amin struck eight fours in his responsible 97-ball knock.

Left-arm spinner Umar Khan got 2-47. Leggie Zahid Mahmood claimed 1-49, for a match haul of 5-169.

Aamer Yamin captured 1-33.

Southern Punjab had scored 285 and 295. Northern had accumulated 381 in their first innings.

Northern moved to 98 points with their third win.

Southern Punjab dropped from summit to the third spot with their second loss. They have 79 points.

At National Stadium here, holders Central Punjab recorded their first win of the season when they whipped Sindh by 227 runs.

Set to score 432, Sindh resumed their second innings at 152-4 and were folded for 204 in 76.5 overs.

Shehzar Mohammad, who was batting on 24 on Friday, fell for 50. He faced 97 balls and hit seven fours. Saad Ali, who was batting on 26 on the penultimate day, departed after scoring 31, which came off 92 balls and had five fours.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali got 4-66 in 19.5 overs, for match figures of 5-114. Left-arm medium pacer Waqas Maqsood claimed 3-49, for an excellent match haul of 9-74.

Central Punjab scored 276 and 247. Sindh had posted only 92 in their first innings.

The second loss left Sindh reeling at the fifth spot with 64 points. Central Punjab, with their maiden win, have now 54 points, but remain at the rock bottom.

At SBP Ground here, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered their second successive and third overall win when they downed Balochistan by 175 runs to take their points to 92 at the second place of the points table.

Chasing 400, Balochistan resumed their second innings with an overnight score of 164-6 and were bowled out for 224 in 76.1 overs.

Jalat Khan put up some resistance, scoring 34 off 30 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes.

Medium pacer Sameen Gul got 3-45, for a 6-99 match haul. Irfanullah Shah, also a medium pacer, claimed 3-61, for 6-75 match figures.

KP had scored 320 and 199. Balochistan had posted 120 in their first innings.

The second loss leaves Balochistan at the fourth spot with 70 points.