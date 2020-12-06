Shoaib lifts back-to-back junior titles

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Shoaib made it two-in-a-row in as many weeks after beating Roy Keegan of Great Britain 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the ITF J5 Junior Tennis Championship II at the PTF Complex here on Saturday.

After losing the first set with one break, Keegan tried to stage a recovery in the second by engaging Shoaib in long rallies. However, he was unable to unsettle the Pakistani who was equal to the task. Shoaib lifted the level of his game and also won the second set in emphatic style.

Shoaib broke Keegan’s service twice in the second with some sizzling crosscourt and down the line shots. His forehand was a treat to watch and so was his rasping backhand winners.

“These back-to-back titles will help me get even better at the senior circuit. I hope to make a mark in the national events,” Shoaib said.

Shoaib hoped to earn a place in the Davis Cup team in the near future. “I am looking forward to that,” he said.

Khawar Hyat Khan, the senior executive vice president of the Pakistan Tennis Federation, was the chief guest on the occasion.

ITF Referee Muhammad Arif Qureshi supervised the tournament.

President Salim Saifullah Khan and the PTF management has congratulated Shoaib on his victories.