Barkat, Yousaf, Abid, Muzammil win opening day matches

LAHORE: Barkat Ullah, Yousaf Khalil, M Abid, and Muzammil Murtaza won their singles games on the opening day of the main draw of the 5th Hassan Tariq Rahim Open Tennis Tournament at Lahore Gymkhana Courts on Saturday.

The doubles matches of the day were won by Ahmad Chaudhary and Abdaal Haider, Saqib Hayat and Nauman Aftab, and Imran Bhatti and Tariq Sadiq.

Men's singles 1st round:

1. Barkat Ullah beat Heera Ashiq 4-6, 7-5, 10-6

2. Yousaf Khalil beat Ahmad Babar 7-6(4), 10-6

3. M Abid beat Imran Bhatti 6-2, 6-2

4. Muzammil Murtaza beat Khurram Imtiaz 6-3, 6-4

Men's doubles 1st round:

1. Ahmad Chaudhary and Abdaal Haider beat Kashif Masih & Jamil Akhtar 7-6, 6-1

2. Saqib Hayat and Nauman Aftab beat Hassan Riaz and Sikandar Hayat 6-3, 6-4

3. Imran Bhatti and Tariq Sadiq beat Shehryar Salamat & Talha Waheed 4-6, 7-5, 10-4

Boys U18: Hasheesh Kumar beat Hamza Jawad 6-0, 6-1