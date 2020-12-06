Osama steals limelight on day two of Quaid-e-Azam Golf

LAHORE: Osama Nadeem jumped into the limelight in ZIC Quaid-e-Azam Golf on day two at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course here on Saturday.

Osama, a gifted one from Sargodha Golf Club, with his score of net 67, now has a two-round aggregate of 139. All through the 18 holes, he was successful in hitting accurate shots and putting admirably well on the greens. "It has been a memorable day for me," said Osama.

On the final day on Sunday (today), his nearest challengers are Hussain Atta and Omer Farooq. Hussain and Omer are bracketed at a two-day net aggregate score of 143, three strokes behind Osama.

Also well placed are three sturdy and resilient ones of Gymkhana. They are Salman Jehangir, Qasim Khan, and Abdullah Farooqi. They are placed at a net aggregate score of 146.