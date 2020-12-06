U Microfinance LPC Super League finals today

LAHORE: The final of U Microfinance LPC Super League 2020 will be played between Sheikh Warriors and Guard Rice Kings at 3pm here on Sunday (today).

Sheikhu Warriors have the services of Usman Aziz Anwar, Faras Ali Chatha, Lt Col Umar Minhas and Raja Arsalan Najeeb. Guard Rice Kings comprise Ali Malik, Chaudhry Hassan Mansoor, Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Tiamur Ali Malik.

The subsidiary final will be played between Athar Marketing Champions and Zaki Farms at 2pm. Ather Marketing consist of Asfandyar Ali, Ibrahim Khalil, Haris Haroon Malik and Timur Mawaz Khan. Zaki Farms have Shah Rafi Alam, Nazar Din Ali Khan, Hamza Khan and Shah Qublai Alam.