Two cups with five plate races in Lahore today

LAHORE: The 14th winter day meeting of Lahore Race Club has two cup and six plate races in a card of eight scheduled for Sunday (today).

Both the cups, December and Malik Hamid Ali Noon Memorial, are termed races for three- and two-year-old colts and fillies, respectively. The remaining six are Tuman Khan plates.

The first three and the last race are of a mile run. The fourth race is of 1100 metres and seventh of 1200 metres. The December Cup, which is of 1600 metres, has a select entries of four but Big Move is believed to have the potential to win. On the other hand, the memorial cup, which is of 1200 metres, has 13 horses but Taksim Square is the favourite.

The first of the day is Tuman Khan Plate, which is of class VII and division V. In an accepted group of 11, Jalpana Prince is the favourite. Stella and Smiling Again may take places. The other participants are Slightly Dangerous, Miss Bingley, Sajree, First Eagle, Take Care, Bano, Sheba and Black Powder.

The second plate of class VII and division V, which is a maiden race, has 13 entries but focus is on Azm-e-Nau for win and Merchant of Venus and Mehrban for places. The lineup also has Take Care, Tabdeeli Aie, Son of Jutt, Days Gone, Meray Pass Tun Ho, Brilliant Effort, Triple Action, Piyari Guria, Great Warrior, Twenty Twenty and Bindya Love.

In the third race, which is of class VII and division-II and III, Parwaz-e-Hassan is the favourite from among 16 participants. Silken Black and Missing My Love are seen taking places. The remaining in the list are Shehbaz, Zandora, Miss World, Lorenzo, Buzkushi, Faizi Choice, Senator, Tatla Pride, Dazzling, Narowali Princess, Wahab Choice, Warriors Charge and The Kingdom.

The fourth race is of class VII and division-I with Ashal Love being the favourite. For places Malika Princess and Prince of Arab are strong contenders. The field also has Sublime, Watch Able, Gondal Prince and Innocent One.

The fifth race of the day is December Cup, a race for three-year-old TBP colts and fillies. In this maiden race there are just four selected ones in Big Move, Governor, Exceptional One and Sahil. The favourite is Big Move. It may be followed by Sahil and Governor for places.

The sixth race of the day is Malik Hamid Ali Noon Memorial Cup, which is also a term race for two-year-old TBP and HB. Here Taksim Square is the favourite from among 14 entries. Gun Metal and Sky Active are predicted for places. The field is completed by Another Attack, Nawab, Fuego, Naymar, Warrior's Call, Widad, Hassan’s Height, Bombsi, Hassan’s Champion and Mr Gondal.

In the seventh race of the day, Famous One is the favourite. In this class VI race, Gondal Gift and Pockets are seen taking the places. The others in the race are Al Akbam, JF Thunder, Jharra, Sajni, Prince Albert and Sparking.

The final race of the day is of class VII and division-III and IV. Sure Trust is the favurite from among 12 participants and Chhota Jharra and Badeera for places. Others in the run are Sweet Golden, Neeli The Great, Eden Roc, Fakhr-e-Ravi Road, Punjabi Munda, Safdar Princess, Tell Me, Khabib and Natalia.