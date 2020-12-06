Master Paints take on Newage Cables in final

LAHORE: Master Paints will take on Newage Cables in the final of Major General Saeed Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup here at 3pm on Sunday (today).

Master Paints comprise Farooq Amin Sufi, Raja Jalal Arsalan, Bilal Hai and Marcos Panello.

Newage Cables consist of Aun Rizvi, Turab Rizvi, Alman Jalil Azam and Edward Banner.

The classification final will be played between pricemeter.pk and Remounts. The former are composed of Sufi Muhammad Amir, Babar Naseem, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Manuel Kranza. The latter comprise Lt Col Zulfiqar, Imran Shahid, Kian Hall and Jimmy Lee Hardy.