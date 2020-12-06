Akram praises players for their patience

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram on Saturday lauded the national team for showing great patience during their isolation period in New Zealand.

“The national players in New Zealand have shown a lot of patience and determination as they have been in closed rooms for one and a half weeks,” said Akram while talking to the media here.

He said the players are currently in a “difficult” situation and feared it may impact their performance in the series.

He said the PCB should have kept the cricketers in isolation for 14 days in Pakistan.

Akram said the New Zealand cricket board’s statement was disappointing.