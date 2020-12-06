Mushtaq sees tough series in New Zealand

LAHORE: Former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed believes that New Zealand is a dangerous team on home soil and the Men in Green will have to play really well in order to succeed on the tour.

“New Zealand is a dangerous team on home soil and the tour won’t be easy for Pakistan. Mental toughness is extremely important in this regard and the entire team will have to play without the fear of losing,” said Ahmed while talking to media here on Saturday.

“The responsibility of keeping the team united lies with the officials and captain [Babar Azam] during the isolation period,” he added.

He backed Babar Azam as captain of the national side in all formats of the game. “It’s a good decision to make Babar Azam the captain in all formats because he has shown that captaincy does not affect his batting,” he said. “He has the ability to become a great captain in the future and has taken good decisions on the field so far,” he added.