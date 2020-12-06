NZ swing leaves WI struggling for survival

HAMILTON, New Zealand: A relentless swing attack spearheaded by Tim Southee left the West Indies struggling for survival with only four wickets left and a 185-run deficit after the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Hamilton on Saturday.

Only a stubborn century partnership by Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph stalled New Zealand’s hopes of dismissing the West Indies twice in one day.

Grey clouds and occasional showers over Seddon Park created the perfect platform for New Zealand’s swing attack as the West Indies started the day at 49 without loss and lost 15 wickets for 285 runs.

They were crushed in their first innings for 138 for nine, with Shane Dowrich — who suffered a hand injury on the first day — not batting.

At stumps, they were 196 for six in their second innings in reply to New Zealand’s formidable 519 for seven.

Blackwood was 80 not out, his 13th Test half century, with Joseph on 59, his highest score and their partnership worth 107 runs.

Southee relished the conditions with five wickets in the day, four in the first innings, but said it was difficult to know why it swung as much as it did.

“It tends to swing a lot here so, being a swing bowler that’s obviously nice. We know when we are able to swing it we are a lot more dangerous,” he said.

The remainder of the pace attack cashed in to back up New Zealand’s domination with the bat for most of the first two days when skipper Kane Williamson forged a majestic 251.

The pitch was losing its verdant hue from day one but Blackwood said the West Indies were learning from how Williamson handled the conditions.

“Some of the balls bounced inconsistently,” he said.

“I took a page from the Kane Williamson book, he played the ball pretty late. So for sure, next Test you’re going to see a better effort from the batting unit.”

When the West Indies resumed the day at 49 without loss, Southee removed John Campbell in the opening over to set the bowling blueprint.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

New Zealand 1st Innings 519-7 dec (K. Williamson 251; Gabriel 3-89)

West Indies 1st Innings (overnight 49-0)

K. Brathwaite c Blundell b Boult 21

J. Campbell c Williamson b Southee 26

S. Brooks c Taylor b Southee 1

D. Bravo b Jamieson 9

R. Chase lbw Wagner 11

J. Blackwood c Latham b Southee 23

*J. Holder not out 25

A. Joseph c Mitchell b Southee 0

K. Roach b Jamieson 2

S. Gabriel lbw Wagner 1

Extras (b8, lb7, w1, nb3) 19

Total (9 wkts; 64 overs) 138

Did not bat: S. Dowrich (injured)

Fall: 1-53, 2-55, 3-55, 4-79, 6-119, 7-119, 8-135, 9-138

Bowling: Southee 19-7-35-4, Boult 17-5-30-1 (1w), Jamieson 13-3-25-2, Wagner 15-3-33-2 (3nb)

West Indies 2nd Innings

K. Brathwaite c Blundell b Southee 10

J. Campbell c Latham b Boult 2

D. Bravo c Southee b Wagner 12

S. Brooks c sub (Conway) b Wagner 2

R. Chase lbw Jamieson 6

J. Blackwood not out 80

*J. Holder lbw Mitchell 8

A. Joseph not out 59

Extras (lb7, w8, nb2) 17

Total (6 wkts; 42 overs) 196

Fall: 1-4, 2-25, 3-27, 4-27, 5-53, 6-89

Bowling: Southee 8-1-40-1 (1w), Boult 10-1-47-1 (1w), Wagner 11-0-62-2 (1nb), Jamieson 10-2-33-1 (6w), Mitchell 3-0-7-1 (1nb)

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL). TV umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)