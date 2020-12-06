Man injured in cylinder blast dies at hospital

A man who was injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a house in New Karachiâ€™s Sector 5-D succumbed to his injuries during treatment at hospital on Saturday.

Adil Hussain had suffered serious burn injuries in Thursdayâ€™s explosion that had left a minor boy dead while six family members wounded.

The explosion was so loud that it was heard miles away, and destroyed the rented house. A heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and Rangers, attended the scene and cordoned off the area.

Volunteers from welfare organisations retrieved the injured from the rubble and transported them to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced eight-year-old Mazhar, son of Adil, dead while the injured were identified as Unzila, Fazalur Rehman, Adil, Nousheen, Saba and Saifullah. They were later moved to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital and the condition of two was said to be critical.

According to SHO Farzad Shaikh, experts from the bomb disposal squad were also called to the scene. The experts, in their initial findings, ruled out the possibility of any criminal act and said the blast had occurred due to gas leakage. They said the family was using the cylinder due to gas load-shedding.