Excise and taxation dept collects over Rs35bn in five months

In the current financial year till November 2020, taxes totalling Rs35,015.442 million was collected, said Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Friday.

The spokesman for the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department said the provincial minister had noted, while presiding over a meeting, that the department had collected revenue of more than Rs35,015 million during the current financial year from July to November 2020, while during the same period in the last financial year, the tax collection had come to Rs31,520.057 million.

The meeting was also attended by Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Secretary Laeeq Ahmed, directors general Haji Saleem Bhutto, Munir Ahmed Zardari, Additional Director Nasir Affandi and other officers.

The meeting was further informed that Rs 3,436.299 million was collected under the motor vehicle tax and Rs28,179.338 million under infrastructure cess, Rs1,051.943 million under the property tax, and Rs281.968 million under the professional tax. Also, Rs52.747 million was collected in the form of cotton fee and Rs9.567 millionÂ in the form of entertainment duty.

Chawla said the tax collection was satisfactory, but the officers should work harder so that they could achieve the tax targets before the end of this financial year. He added that the department had introduced various facilities for the tax depositors and those who wished to deposit their due taxes should visit the website www.excise.gos.pk and take full advantage of these facilities.